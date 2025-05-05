Explore the multifaceted mission of CONR-1AF (AFNORTH & AFSPACE) in this compelling video. Witness the strategic pivot in homeland defense, the strengthening of partnerships for a resilient nation, and the cutting-edge advancements in space exploration. Discover how machine learning and AI are shaping all-domain awareness, ensuring decision superiority for the challenges ahead. Join us in celebrating the unity and forward momentum of CONR-1AF, where every action is a step towards a more secure tomorrow.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 14:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|961263
|VIRIN:
|250506-D-YV939-9075
|Filename:
|DOD_110974989
|Length:
|00:03:39
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, CONR-1AF (AFNORTH & AFSPACE) Mission Video, by Michael Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.