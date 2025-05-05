Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CONR-1AF (AFNORTH & AFSPACE) Mission Video

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Video by Michael Sparks 

    CONR-1AF (AFNORTH and AFSPACE)

    Explore the multifaceted mission of CONR-1AF (AFNORTH & AFSPACE) in this compelling video. Witness the strategic pivot in homeland defense, the strengthening of partnerships for a resilient nation, and the cutting-edge advancements in space exploration. Discover how machine learning and AI are shaping all-domain awareness, ensuring decision superiority for the challenges ahead. Join us in celebrating the unity and forward momentum of CONR-1AF, where every action is a step towards a more secure tomorrow.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 14:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961263
    VIRIN: 250506-D-YV939-9075
    Filename: DOD_110974989
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

