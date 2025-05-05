3rd Infantry Division Soldiers operate counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems during Combined Resolve 25-02

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/961260" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division participate in training on the EnforceAir 2 cUAS Software-Defined Radio (SDR) Drone Detector led by technical instructor Denis Acosta during Combined Resolve 25-02 on the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, May 6, 2025. The EnforceAir 2 cUAS is designed to defend against unmanned aerial systems by creating a protection plan for units that is able to detect UAS threats, return drones to point-of-origin, and take over drones in order to ground them. Combined Resolve is part of the Army’s “Transforming in Contact” initiative, which assesses the effectiveness of electronic warfare and counter-unmanned aerial systems, as well as how force structure changes and current tactics align with emerging technologies. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)



Shot list:

(00;00;05;00)- Title card

(00;00:05;00-00;01;30;23)- Soldiers operate on the EnforceAir 2 cUAS Software-Defined Radio (SDR) Drone Detector

(00;01;30;24-00;01;40;07)- A Soldier flies a drone

(00;01;40;08-00;02;27;23)- Soldier uses the UAS Software-Defined Radio (SDR) to detect simulated enemy drones