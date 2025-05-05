Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Infantry Division Soldiers operate counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems during Combined Resolve 25-02

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.06.2025

    Video by Spc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division participate in training on the EnforceAir 2 cUAS Software-Defined Radio (SDR) Drone Detector led by technical instructor Denis Acosta during Combined Resolve 25-02 on the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, May 6, 2025. The EnforceAir 2 cUAS is designed to defend against unmanned aerial systems by creating a protection plan for units that is able to detect UAS threats, return drones to point-of-origin, and take over drones in order to ground them. Combined Resolve is part of the Army’s “Transforming in Contact” initiative, which assesses the effectiveness of electronic warfare and counter-unmanned aerial systems, as well as how force structure changes and current tactics align with emerging technologies. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)

    Shot list:
    (00;00;05;00)- Title card
    (00;00:05;00-00;01;30;23)- Soldiers operate on the EnforceAir 2 cUAS Software-Defined Radio (SDR) Drone Detector
    (00;01;30;24-00;01;40;07)- A Soldier flies a drone
    (00;01;40;08-00;02;27;23)- Soldier uses the UAS Software-Defined Radio (SDR) to detect simulated enemy drones

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 14:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961260
    VIRIN: 250506-A-GV482-1013
    Filename: DOD_110974807
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

