U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division participate in training on the EnforceAir 2 cUAS Software-Defined Radio (SDR) Drone Detector led by technical instructor Denis Acosta during Combined Resolve 25-02 on the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, May 6, 2025. The EnforceAir 2 cUAS is designed to defend against unmanned aerial systems by creating a protection plan for units that is able to detect UAS threats, return drones to point-of-origin, and take over drones in order to ground them. Combined Resolve is part of the Army’s “Transforming in Contact” initiative, which assesses the effectiveness of electronic warfare and counter-unmanned aerial systems, as well as how force structure changes and current tactics align with emerging technologies. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)
Shot list:
(00;00;05;00)- Title card
(00;00:05;00-00;01;30;23)- Soldiers operate on the EnforceAir 2 cUAS Software-Defined Radio (SDR) Drone Detector
(00;01;30;24-00;01;40;07)- A Soldier flies a drone
(00;01;40;08-00;02;27;23)- Soldier uses the UAS Software-Defined Radio (SDR) to detect simulated enemy drones
This work, 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers operate counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems during Combined Resolve 25-02, by SPC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
