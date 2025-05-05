Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview on unmanned breaching with 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division construction engineer technician: CW2 Timothy Shay during Combined Resolve 25-02

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.06.2025

    Video by Capt. Thomas McCarty 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2, a construction engineer technician for 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, discusses unmanned breaching during Combined Resolve 25-02 on the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, May 6, 2025.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 14:35
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:04:07
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

