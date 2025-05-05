Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Marine Corps Base Quantico Clean Up

    UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Video by Cpl. William Tucker 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marines with Security Battalion take part in a base wide cleanup on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, May 2, 2025. The Marines with Security Battalion participated in the base-wide “Spring Clean-up” in order to maintain a safe, healthy, and effective environment for all Marines, Sailors, and government employees who work and live on base. (Marine Corps video by Cpl. William Tucker)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 15:12
    Location: US

    spring cleaning
    base wide clean up
    Marine Corps Base Quantico (MCBQ)

