2025 Marine Corps Base Quantico Clean Up

U.S. Marines with Security Battalion take part in a base wide cleanup on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, May 2, 2025. The Marines with Security Battalion participated in the base-wide “Spring Clean-up” in order to maintain a safe, healthy, and effective environment for all Marines, Sailors, and government employees who work and live on base. (Marine Corps video by Cpl. William Tucker)