    6th ARW executes 24-hour operations during NORI

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Aircrew and maintenance personnel assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing execute night operations during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 2, 2205. MacDill AFB generates and provides, when directed, specially trained and equipped aircrews to conduct critical air refueling to support global operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 14:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961253
    VIRIN: 250502-F-IA158-2002
    Filename: DOD_110974702
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    6th Air Refueling Wing, NORI, KC-135, air refueling, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Strategic Command

