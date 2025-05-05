USS Forrest Sherman departs for deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/961251" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NORFOLK, Va. (May 6, 2025) - The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) departs Naval Station Norfolk for a scheduled deployment. The Forrest Sherman departed Norfolk as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) for a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. The deployment will underscore the U.S. Navy's commitment to maritime security and stability in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derek Cole)