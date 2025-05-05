Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Forrest Sherman departs for deployment

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Derek Cole 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    NORFOLK, Va. (May 6, 2025) - The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) departs Naval Station Norfolk for a scheduled deployment. The Forrest Sherman departed Norfolk as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) for a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. The deployment will underscore the U.S. Navy's commitment to maritime security and stability in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derek Cole)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 16:58
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Forrest Sherman departs for deployment, by PO2 Derek Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2nd fleet
    Navy
    ddg 98
    Destroyer (DDG)

