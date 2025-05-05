U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 David Mesa, assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, discusses unmanned aerial systems drone validation during Combined Resolve 25-02 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center on Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, May 5, 2025. Mesa explains the role of UAS enhancing battlefield awareness and supporting multi-domain operations. Combined Resolve is part of the Army’s “Transforming in Contact” initiative, which assesses the effectiveness of electronic warfare and counter-unmanned aerial systems, as well as how force structure changes and current tactics align with emerging technologies. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)
“Tomorrow” by Andrew Potterton is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of this 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license please email team@dewolfemusic.com
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 14:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|961249
|VIRIN:
|250506-A-UV911-1106
|PIN:
|143256
|Filename:
|DOD_110974679
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3ID Drone Validation: CW3 Mesa on Eyes Above the Fight, by PFC Carlos Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.