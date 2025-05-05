Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unified Command continues pollution response operations near Garden Island Bay, LA

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Grace McBryde 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    An overflight displays the affected area of marsh environment near Garden Island Bay, Louisiana, on May 5, 2025. The Unified Command will continue to evaluate environmental impacts and implement clean up techniques. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Margaret McBryde)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 14:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961248
    VIRIN: 250505-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_110974657
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: LOUISIANA, US

