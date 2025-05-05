Unified Command continues pollution response operations near Garden Island Bay, LA

An overflight displays the affected area of marsh environment near Garden Island Bay, Louisiana, on May 5, 2025. The Unified Command will continue to evaluate environmental impacts and implement clean up techniques. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Margaret McBryde)
|05.05.2025
|05.06.2025 14:04
|B-Roll
|961248
|250505-G-G0108-1001
|DOD_110974657
|00:01:03
|LOUISIANA, US
|1
|1
