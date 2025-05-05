Desert Showdown: Forging Readiness and Resilience at Edwards AFB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The unforgiving Mojave Desert set the stage for the 412th Medical Group’s inaugural “Desert Showdown,” a first responder-centric obstacle course designed to push teams to their limits both mentally and physically was held April 10 at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. The competition showcased the finest of airmen resiliency and physical standards, while demonstrating broader installation readiness. (Air Force video by Blaine Torres)