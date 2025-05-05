Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Desert Showdown: Forging Readiness and Resilience at Edwards AFB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2025

    Video by Blaine Torres 

    412th Test Wing   

    The unforgiving Mojave Desert set the stage for the 412th Medical Group’s inaugural “Desert Showdown,” a first responder-centric obstacle course designed to push teams to their limits both mentally and physically was held April 10 at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. The competition showcased the finest of airmen resiliency and physical standards, while demonstrating broader installation readiness. (Air Force video by Blaine Torres)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 16:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961246
    VIRIN: 250410-F-XA200-5001
    Filename: DOD_110974582
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Desert Showdown: Forging Readiness and Resilience at Edwards AFB, by Blaine Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Operational readiness exercise
    Air Force Materiel Command
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center
    resileince

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download