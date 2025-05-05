Three Tenets Podcast: Team Swartz Ep. 9 SFC Lewis Swartz

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/961236" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Welcome to the Three Tenets Podcast out of The National Guard Strength Maintenance Training Battalion. We are back with your host Caly Allen along with the special guest of the episode, SFC Lewis Swartz.



In this month’s episode, we sit down with SFC Lewis Swartz—Army National Guard RRNCO, Drill Sergeant, and the creator behind the popular YouTube channel Team Swartz. With over 20 years of recruiting experience, SFC Swartz has built a loyal following by delivering in-depth content that guides prospective Soldiers through the enlistment process and prepares them for Basic Training.



We explore how he leverages long-form video content to build trust, answer complex questions, and connect with audiences beyond the typical 30-second clip. Swartz also shares how his RRNCO skillset—especially communication, mentorship, and authenticity—translates into digital success and strengthens his recruiting mission. Whether you're a RRNCO, content creator, or leader looking to engage your audience more effectively, this episode offers practical insights into using long-form content to inform, inspire, and lead.



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ARNG.SMTB/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/arngsmtb

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/arngsmtb

Join the Guard: https://www.nationalguard.com

Team Swartz: https://www.youtube.com/c/teamswartz