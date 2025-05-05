Welcome to the Three Tenets Podcast out of The National Guard Strength Maintenance Training Battalion. We are back with your host Caly Allen along with the special guest of the episode, SFC Lewis Swartz.
In this month’s episode, we sit down with SFC Lewis Swartz—Army National Guard RRNCO, Drill Sergeant, and the creator behind the popular YouTube channel Team Swartz. With over 20 years of recruiting experience, SFC Swartz has built a loyal following by delivering in-depth content that guides prospective Soldiers through the enlistment process and prepares them for Basic Training.
We explore how he leverages long-form video content to build trust, answer complex questions, and connect with audiences beyond the typical 30-second clip. Swartz also shares how his RRNCO skillset—especially communication, mentorship, and authenticity—translates into digital success and strengthens his recruiting mission. Whether you're a RRNCO, content creator, or leader looking to engage your audience more effectively, this episode offers practical insights into using long-form content to inform, inspire, and lead.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ARNG.SMTB/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/arngsmtb
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/arngsmtb
Join the Guard: https://www.nationalguard.com
Team Swartz: https://www.youtube.com/c/teamswartz
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 12:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|961236
|VIRIN:
|250501-Z-OC800-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110974324
|Length:
|00:18:54
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Three Tenets Podcast: Team Swartz Ep. 9 SFC Lewis Swartz, by Caly Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.