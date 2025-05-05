Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Three Tenets Podcast: Team Swartz Ep. 9 SFC Lewis Swartz

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Video by Caly Allen 

    Strength Maintenance Training Battalion

    Welcome to the Three Tenets Podcast out of The National Guard Strength Maintenance Training Battalion. We are back with your host Caly Allen along with the special guest of the episode, SFC Lewis Swartz.

    In this month’s episode, we sit down with SFC Lewis Swartz—Army National Guard RRNCO, Drill Sergeant, and the creator behind the popular YouTube channel Team Swartz. With over 20 years of recruiting experience, SFC Swartz has built a loyal following by delivering in-depth content that guides prospective Soldiers through the enlistment process and prepares them for Basic Training.

    We explore how he leverages long-form video content to build trust, answer complex questions, and connect with audiences beyond the typical 30-second clip. Swartz also shares how his RRNCO skillset—especially communication, mentorship, and authenticity—translates into digital success and strengthens his recruiting mission. Whether you're a RRNCO, content creator, or leader looking to engage your audience more effectively, this episode offers practical insights into using long-form content to inform, inspire, and lead.

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ARNG.SMTB/
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/arngsmtb
    Linktree: https://linktr.ee/arngsmtb
    Join the Guard: https://www.nationalguard.com
    Team Swartz: https://www.youtube.com/c/teamswartz

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 12:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961236
    VIRIN: 250501-Z-OC800-1001
    Filename: DOD_110974324
    Length: 00:18:54
    Location: US

