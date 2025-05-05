Celebrating the Month of the Military Child

April is the Month of the Military Child, a time to recognize and honor the resilience, strength, and sacrifices of the children who support our service members. These young individuals are a vital part of the military family, bringing courage, adaptability, and spirit to our communities across the globe.
This month, and every month, we proudly salute these young heroes who grow up alongside service and sacrifice. We thank them for their unwavering support and the invaluable role they play in our CE family.
