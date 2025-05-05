Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrating the Month of the Military Child

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.06.2025

    Video by Patrick Focke 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    April is the Month of the Military Child, a time to recognize and honor the resilience, strength, and sacrifices of the children who support our service members. These young individuals are a vital part of the military family, bringing courage, adaptability, and spirit to our communities across the globe.

    This month, and every month, we proudly salute these young heroes who grow up alongside service and sacrifice. We thank them for their unwavering support and the invaluable role they play in our CE family.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 11:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961233
    VIRIN: 250506-O-FQ694-9954
    Filename: DOD_110974271
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    civil engineers
    CE Airmen
    military child
    Air Force Civil Engineering
    Month of the Military Child 2025
    Civil Engineer Military Child

