U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Thomas Allen and Airman 1st Class Richard Hernandez, 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation specialists, load cargo using a 20K forklift during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 3, 2025. Ground transportation specialists play a critical role in delivering both personnel and cargo across the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 09:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961220
|VIRIN:
|250503-F-IA158-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110973858
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 6th LRS facilitates 24-hour NORI operations, by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.