    6th LRS facilitates 24-hour NORI operations

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Thomas Allen and Airman 1st Class Richard Hernandez, 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation specialists, load cargo using a 20K forklift during a Nuclear Operational Readiness Inspection at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 3, 2025. Ground transportation specialists play a critical role in delivering both personnel and cargo across the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 09:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961220
    VIRIN: 250503-F-IA158-3001
    Filename: DOD_110973858
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, 6th LRS facilitates 24-hour NORI operations, by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS

