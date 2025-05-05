Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Soldiers, part of the Coalition to defeat ISIS, conduct a live-fire exercise with an M119A3 Howitzer in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.05.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. Army Soldiers, part of the Coalition to defeat ISIS, conduct a live-fire exercise with an M119A3 Howitzer in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 08:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961214
    VIRIN: 250506-D-D0477-1001
    PIN: 25050
    Filename: DOD_110973698
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers, part of the Coalition to defeat ISIS, conduct a live-fire exercise with an M119A3 Howitzer in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ISIS
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download