    IMSC Team Tuesday: Financial Management Analysis Office

    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Video by Luke Allen 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    In this month’s edition of IMSC’s Team Tuesday, we meet up with the Financial Management Analysis Office. This team is responsible for advising leadership on financial matters, ensuring proper allocation and use of funds, and managing financial activities to support mission operations. They analyze financial data, prepare reports, and help make budget decisions that enable the global force. (U.S. Air Force video by Luke Allen)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 08:39
    Location: US

