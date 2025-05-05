In this month’s edition of IMSC’s Team Tuesday, we meet up with the Financial Management Analysis Office. This team is responsible for advising leadership on financial matters, ensuring proper allocation and use of funds, and managing financial activities to support mission operations. They analyze financial data, prepare reports, and help make budget decisions that enable the global force. (U.S. Air Force video by Luke Allen)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 08:39
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|961212
|VIRIN:
|250506-F-HE309-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110973606
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, IMSC Team Tuesday: Financial Management Analysis Office, by Luke Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.