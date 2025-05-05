B-ROLL: 173rd Airborne prepares for jump at African Lion 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade participate in sustained airborne training (SAT) the day prior to an airborne jump during exercise African Lion 2025 (AL25), Ben Ghilouf Training Area, Tunisia, April 22, 2025. SAT prepares paratroopers to execute airborne operations to the Army standard, enhancing readiness for future missions. AL25 is set to be the largest annual military exercise in Africa, bringing together over 40 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brendon Green-Daring)



Shot List:

(00:00:00.00) MEDIUM SHOT: Airborne Soldiers congregate around the instructor.

(00:00:10:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Pan of Soldiers line up during a demo of safety procedures during a jump.

(00:00:20:) MEDIUM SHOT: Flight lines blowing in the breeze

(00:00:29:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Demonstration of how to properly execute a jump.

(00:00:49:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Demonstration of how to properly execute a jump.

(01:06:00) CLOSE SHOT: Soldiers getting in line to practice jump procedures.