Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-ROLL: 173rd Airborne prepares for jump at African Lion 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BEN GHILOUF TRAINING AREA, TUNISIA

    04.22.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brendon Green-Daring 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade participate in sustained airborne training (SAT) the day prior to an airborne jump during exercise African Lion 2025 (AL25), Ben Ghilouf Training Area, Tunisia, April 22, 2025. SAT prepares paratroopers to execute airborne operations to the Army standard, enhancing readiness for future missions. AL25 is set to be the largest annual military exercise in Africa, bringing together over 40 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brendon Green-Daring)

    Shot List:
    (00:00:00.00) MEDIUM SHOT: Airborne Soldiers congregate around the instructor.
    (00:00:10:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Pan of Soldiers line up during a demo of safety procedures during a jump.
    (00:00:20:) MEDIUM SHOT: Flight lines blowing in the breeze
    (00:00:29:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Demonstration of how to properly execute a jump.
    (00:00:49:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Demonstration of how to properly execute a jump.
    (01:06:00) CLOSE SHOT: Soldiers getting in line to practice jump procedures.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 08:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961211
    VIRIN: 250422-A-MF526-8564
    Filename: DOD_110973499
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: BEN GHILOUF TRAINING AREA, TN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-ROLL: 173rd Airborne prepares for jump at African Lion 2025, by SSG Brendon Green-Daring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AfricanLion
    173rd IBCT
    StrongerTogether
    Tunisian Armed Forces
    205thTPASE
    Republic of Tunisia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download