    B-Roll: US conducts live-fire exercise during African Lion 2025

    BEN GHILOUF TRAINING AREA, TUNISIA

    04.26.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kenneth Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct a live-fire exercise during African Lion 2025 (AL25), at Ben Ghilouf Training Area, Tunisia, April 26, 2025. Live-fire exercises provide critical hands-on experience, helping troops build confidence and readiness in real-world combat scenarios. AL25 is set to be the largest annual military exercise in Africa, bringing together over 40 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Kenneth Rodriguez)

    (00:00:00) LFX Preparation
    (00:07:05) LFX Step off:
    (00:12:06) Bounding:
    (00:18:16) Engaging Targets:
    (00:23:11) Engaging Targets Close up:
    (00:29:15) Tactical Movement
    (00:33:2) Engaging Targets
    (00:39:16) Engaging Targets Close up
    (00:42:04) Engaging Targets Extreme Close up
    (00:44:12) M4 Reload

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 08:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961210
    VIRIN: 250426-A-UV755-5716
    Filename: DOD_110973431
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: BEN GHILOUF TRAINING AREA, TN

    Engineer
    Combat Engineers
    AfricanLion
    SkySoldiers
    StrongerTogether
    205th TPASE

