B-Roll: US conducts live-fire exercise during African Lion 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/961210" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct a live-fire exercise during African Lion 2025 (AL25), at Ben Ghilouf Training Area, Tunisia, April 26, 2025. Live-fire exercises provide critical hands-on experience, helping troops build confidence and readiness in real-world combat scenarios. AL25 is set to be the largest annual military exercise in Africa, bringing together over 40 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Kenneth Rodriguez)



(00:00:00) LFX Preparation

(00:07:05) LFX Step off:

(00:12:06) Bounding:

(00:18:16) Engaging Targets:

(00:23:11) Engaging Targets Close up:

(00:29:15) Tactical Movement

(00:33:2) Engaging Targets

(00:39:16) Engaging Targets Close up

(00:42:04) Engaging Targets Extreme Close up

(00:44:12) M4 Reload