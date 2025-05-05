Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: US, Tunisia conduct water purification at African Lion 2025

    GABES, TUNISIA

    04.24.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brendon Green-Daring 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Tunisian Armed Forces join U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 240th Composite Supply Company, 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, based in Baumholder, Germany, to conduct water purification operations during African Lion 2025 (AL25) at the Port of Gabes, Tunisia, April 25, 2025. By extracting Mediterranean Sea water and purifying it into potable water, the joint team supports the needs of all units at the exercise. AL25 is set to be the largest annual military exercise in Africa, bringing together over 40 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (Video by U.S Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Brendon Green-Daring)

    Shot List:
    (00:00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: US and Tunisian forces measuring chemicals
    (00:09:28) LONG SHOT: Joint forces moving empty pool
    (00:20:12) MEDIUM SHOT: Joint force repairing pool
    (00:34:23) CLOSE SHOT: Repairing pool
    (00:47:10) MEDIUM SHOT: Water pump
    (00:57:26) MEDIUM SHOT: Solution mixing
    (01:05:11) CLOSE SHOT: Excess valve
    (01:14:21) CLOSE SHOT: Water sample collection
    (01:20:14) MEDIUM SHOT: Water filling pool
    (01:25:23) MEDIUM SHOT: Full water pool

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 08:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961208
    VIRIN: 250424-A-AE080-1038
    Filename: DOD_110973399
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: GABES, TN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    21st TSC
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    Tunisian Armed Forces
    205th TPASE
    240th CSC

