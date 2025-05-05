B-Roll: US, Tunisia conduct water purification at African Lion 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Tunisian Armed Forces join U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 240th Composite Supply Company, 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, based in Baumholder, Germany, to conduct water purification operations during African Lion 2025 (AL25) at the Port of Gabes, Tunisia, April 25, 2025. By extracting Mediterranean Sea water and purifying it into potable water, the joint team supports the needs of all units at the exercise. AL25 is set to be the largest annual military exercise in Africa, bringing together over 40 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (Video by U.S Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Brendon Green-Daring)



Shot List:

(00:00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: US and Tunisian forces measuring chemicals

(00:09:28) LONG SHOT: Joint forces moving empty pool

(00:20:12) MEDIUM SHOT: Joint force repairing pool

(00:34:23) CLOSE SHOT: Repairing pool

(00:47:10) MEDIUM SHOT: Water pump

(00:57:26) MEDIUM SHOT: Solution mixing

(01:05:11) CLOSE SHOT: Excess valve

(01:14:21) CLOSE SHOT: Water sample collection

(01:20:14) MEDIUM SHOT: Water filling pool

(01:25:23) MEDIUM SHOT: Full water pool