    386th ECES conducts fire response drill

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.22.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force firefighters, assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron, respond to a simulated fire during a training exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 22, 2025. The scenario was designed to test team coordination and reinforce emergency response protocols. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 05:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961207
    VIRIN: 250422-F-MC101-1001
    Filename: DOD_110973381
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    firefighter
    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)

