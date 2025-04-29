386th ECES conducts fire response drill

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force firefighters, assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron, respond to a simulated fire during a training exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 22, 2025. The scenario was designed to test team coordination and reinforce emergency response protocols. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)