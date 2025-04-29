A PSA, presented by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Devante Scarver, 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron public health NCO in charge, and Senior Airman Emily Hunt, 386th EMDS public health technician, reminds Airmen within the area of responsibility to avoid contact with animals, including pets, mascots or strays, during operations within the U.S. Central Command AOR, April 30, 2025. This PSA, part of an ongoing “Hey, Airman!” series, emphasizes the 386th EMDS public health section’s message that interaction with wildlife poses serious health and safety risks. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 05:25
|Category:
|PSA
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, Hey, Airman! No mascots, by SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
