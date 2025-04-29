Hey, Airman! No mascots

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





A PSA, presented by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Devante Scarver, 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron public health NCO in charge, and Senior Airman Emily Hunt, 386th EMDS public health technician, reminds Airmen within the area of responsibility to avoid contact with animals, including pets, mascots or strays, during operations within the U.S. Central Command AOR, April 30, 2025. This PSA, part of an ongoing “Hey, Airman!” series, emphasizes the 386th EMDS public health section’s message that interaction with wildlife poses serious health and safety risks. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)