    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 2025

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.03.2025

    Video by Cpl. Colin Thibault 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni host Friendship Day 2025 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colin Thibault)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 03:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961204
    VIRIN: 250506-M-AA976-1001
    Filename: DOD_110973221
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 2025, by Cpl Colin Thibault, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    airshow
    JMSDF
    FD25
    U.S.-Japan
    FriendshipDay25

