The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni host Friendship Day 2025 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colin Thibault)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 03:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|961204
|VIRIN:
|250506-M-AA976-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110973221
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 2025, by Cpl Colin Thibault, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.