Balikatan 25: Bulacan citizen interviews

Rona C. Castro, the principal of Pulong Sampaloc Elementary School, discusses how Exercise Balikatan 25 is positively impacting her local community in Bulacan, Philippines, April 15, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Knowles)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 03:36
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|961203
|VIRIN:
|240515-M-FG738-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110973157
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|BULACAN, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
