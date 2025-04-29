Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 25: Bulacan citizen interviews

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BULACAN, PHILIPPINES

    04.14.2025

    Video by Cpl. Brian Knowles 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    Emilson C. Dela Cruz, the municipal administrator of the Municipality of Dona Remedios Trinidad, discusses how Exercise Balikatan 25 is positively impacting his local community in Bulacan, Philippines, April 15, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Knowles)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 03:36
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 961202
    VIRIN: 240415-M-FG738-3002
    Filename: DOD_110973150
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: BULACAN, PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 25: Bulacan citizen interviews, by Cpl Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Balikatan 25, HCA, Philippines, FriendsPartnersAllies, BK25, Balikatan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download