Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific News: April 21, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    04.20.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Army Garrison Kwajalein Atoll holds a sunrise patching ceremony; U.S. and Japanese troops conduct Keen Sword; and Soldiers return home from a deployment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 01:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 961195
    VIRIN: 250421-F-FY105-3847
    Filename: DOD_110973028
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: April 21, 2025, by SrA Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keen Sword
    PNB
    Team Kwaj

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download