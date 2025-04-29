Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MA1 Gutierrez Receives NAM for Saving Baby's Life

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.04.2025

    Video by Seaman Matthew Miller 

    AFN Sasebo

    250505-N-FJ198-1001
    Master-at-Arms 1st Class Guillermo Gutierrez saved a baby's life during the Commander, Fleet Activites Sasebo, Fleet Friendship Day event on main base, April 7, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Miller)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 00:32
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    This work, MA1 Gutierrez Receives NAM for Saving Baby's Life, by SN Matthew Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    afn
    Sasebo
    CFAS
    Navy and Marine Corps Acheivement Medal
    Life saving actions

