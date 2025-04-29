MA1 Gutierrez Receives NAM for Saving Baby's Life

250505-N-FJ198-1001
Master-at-Arms 1st Class Guillermo Gutierrez saved a baby's life during the Commander, Fleet Activites Sasebo, Fleet Friendship Day event on main base, April 7, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Miller)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 00:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|961193
|VIRIN:
|250505-N-FJ198-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110972902
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
