    Balikatan 25: U.S. Philippine Forces execute Counter Landing Live-Fire Reel

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    05.05.2025

    Video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, and Philippine Marines with 19th Marine Corps Artillery Company, conduct a counter landing live-fire during Exercise Balikatan 25 in Aparri, Philippines, May 2, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 01:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 961192
    VIRIN: 250505-M-FO238-1001
    Filename: DOD_110972901
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: MANILA, PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Philippines
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 25
    BK 25

