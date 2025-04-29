U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, and Philippine Marines with 19th Marine Corps Artillery Company, conduct a counter landing live-fire during Exercise Balikatan 25 in Aparri, Philippines, May 2, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)
|05.05.2025
|05.06.2025 01:33
|Package
|961192
|250505-M-FO238-1001
|DOD_110972901
|00:00:38
|MANILA, PH
|1
|1
This work, Balikatan 25: U.S. Philippine Forces execute Counter Landing Live-Fire Reel, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
