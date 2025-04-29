Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 25: Joint casualty evacuation hoist training

    PHILIPPINES

    04.22.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific

    250422-N-D0517-1001
    U.S. Naval Special Warfare Combatant Craft (Assault) vessels, a Combatant Craft Medium, and U.S. Army MH-60 Black Hawk and MH-47 Chinook helicopters assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) operate in formation during casualty evacuation hoist training in Subic Bay, Philippines during Exercise Balikatan 25, April 22, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Video)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 00:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961190
    VIRIN: 250422-N-D0517-1001
    Filename: DOD_110972873
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: PH

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Balikatan 25: Joint casualty evacuation hoist training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Balikatan 2025, FriendsPartnersAllies, BK25, Balikatan, Philippines

