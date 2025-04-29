Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sights & Sounds - Fujiyama Shrine

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.25.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski 

    AFN Sasebo

    250426-N-KW172-1001 SASEBO, Japan
    AFN Sasebo presents the sights and sounds of the Fujiyama Shrine, in Sasebo, Japan on April 26, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 00:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961189
    VIRIN: 250426-N-KW172-1001
    Filename: DOD_110972868
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sights & Sounds - Fujiyama Shrine, by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sasebo
    AFN Sasebo
    CFAS
    Fujiyama

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download