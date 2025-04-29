250426-N-KW172-1001 SASEBO, Japan
AFN Sasebo presents the sights and sounds of the Fujiyama Shrine, in Sasebo, Japan on April 26, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 00:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|961189
|VIRIN:
|250426-N-KW172-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110972868
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sights & Sounds - Fujiyama Shrine, by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.