Danny Dela Dingco talks about hosting Operation K.U.D.O.S. at Bronco Field on Yokota Air Base in Tokyo, Japan on April 19, 2025. Operation K.U.D.O.S. allows military children to experience the deployment process through different activities hosted by the Yokota military community.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 22:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|961187
|VIRIN:
|250419-F-IY786-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110972822
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|FUSSA, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota Air Base Hosts Operation K.U.D.O.S., by A1C Austin Wylie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.