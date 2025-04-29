Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 25: AFPMC-INDOPACOM Blood Summit 2025

    VICTORIANO LUNA GENERAL HOSPITAL, PHILIPPINES

    05.01.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    U.S. military and Armed Forces of the Philippines service members host the 2nd Armed Forces of the Philippines Medical Center-U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Blood Summit in support of Exercise Balikatan 25 at Victoriano Luna General Hospital, Philippines, May 2, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 21:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961183
    VIRIN: 250502-F-CJ259-2001
    Filename: DOD_110972537
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: VICTORIANO LUNA GENERAL HOSPITAL, PH

    This work, Balikatan 25: AFPMC-INDOPACOM Blood Summit 2025, by A1C Carson Jeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Balikatan 25, FriendsPartnersAllies, BK25, Balikatan, Philippines

