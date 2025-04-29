Balikatan 25: AFPMC-INDOPACOM Blood Summit 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Philippine Army Maj. Jennifer Mateo, Armed Forces of the Philippines Medical Center head of the pathology laboratory, left, and U.S. Army Maj. Nekeyya Glover, 18th Medical Command, Tripler Army Medical Hospital chief of transfusion medicine services, answer interview questions during the 2nd Armed Forces of the Philippines Medical Center-U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Blood Summit in support of Exercise Balikatan 25 at Victoriano Luna General Hospital, Philippines, May 2, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carson Jeney)