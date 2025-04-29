Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-218th Field Artillery Unit Hosts Remembrance Ruck and Food Drive

    FOREST GROVE, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2025

    Video by Pfc. Victoria Paine 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    FOREST GROVE, Oregon - The 2-218th Field Artillery Unit hosted a remembrance ruck and food drive at the Forest Grove Armory on May 3, 2025. The event drew members of the military and local community to participate and support those in need. The event featured a symbolic ruck march, where participants carried packs containing non-perishable food which was then donated to the St. Vincent De Paul Food Bank.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 20:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961180
    VIRIN: 250503-A-ET257-2341
    Filename: DOD_110972524
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: FOREST GROVE, OREGON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-218th Field Artillery Unit Hosts Remembrance Ruck and Food Drive, by PFC Victoria Paine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

