FOREST GROVE, Oregon - The 2-218th Field Artillery Unit hosted a remembrance ruck and food drive at the Forest Grove Armory on May 3, 2025. The event drew members of the military and local community to participate and support those in need. The event featured a symbolic ruck march, where participants carried packs containing non-perishable food which was then donated to the St. Vincent De Paul Food Bank.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 20:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961180
|VIRIN:
|250503-A-ET257-2341
|Filename:
|DOD_110972524
|Length:
|00:03:41
|Location:
|FOREST GROVE, OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2-218th Field Artillery Unit Hosts Remembrance Ruck and Food Drive, by PFC Victoria Paine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
