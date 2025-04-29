2-218th Field Artillery Unit Hosts Remembrance Ruck and Food Drive

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FOREST GROVE, Oregon - The 2-218th Field Artillery Unit hosted a remembrance ruck and food drive at the Forest Grove Armory on May 3, 2025. The event drew members of the military and local community to participate and support those in need. The event featured a symbolic ruck march, where participants carried packs containing non-perishable food which was then donated to the St. Vincent De Paul Food Bank.