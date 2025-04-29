Creating a unit-organic H2F Program Interviews

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/961171" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Capt. Chante K. Burnell, 5th Armored Brigade Holistic Health and Fitness officer in charge, and Capt. Kristin Y. McDaniel, 5th Armored Brigade fitness trainer and signal officer, discuss their approach to assessing unit training needs to meet the demands of modern Observer, Coach/Trainer mission success. H2F empowers and equips Soldiers to take charge of their health, fitness, and well-being to optimize their individual performance while also preventing injury or disease.



H2F takes a holistic approach to fitness by addressing five readiness domains (physical, mental, nutrition, sleep, and spiritual), understanding that each domain impacts the others, so we need to educate our Soldiers and provide them the resources needed to maximize their performance on and off the battlefield.