Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Creating a unit-organic H2F Program Interviews

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    5th Armored Brigade

    Capt. Chante K. Burnell, 5th Armored Brigade Holistic Health and Fitness officer in charge, and Capt. Kristin Y. McDaniel, 5th Armored Brigade fitness trainer and signal officer, discuss their approach to assessing unit training needs to meet the demands of modern Observer, Coach/Trainer mission success. H2F empowers and equips Soldiers to take charge of their health, fitness, and well-being to optimize their individual performance while also preventing injury or disease.

    H2F takes a holistic approach to fitness by addressing five readiness domains (physical, mental, nutrition, sleep, and spiritual), understanding that each domain impacts the others, so we need to educate our Soldiers and provide them the resources needed to maximize their performance on and off the battlefield.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 18:06
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 961171
    VIRIN: 250505-A-PI656-7201
    Filename: DOD_110972330
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Creating a unit-organic H2F Program Interviews, by SSG Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    H2F; Holistic Health and Fitness; Dagger Brigade; First Army; OC/T

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download