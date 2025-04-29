Creating a unit-organic H2F Program Interviews

Capt. Chante K. Burnell, 5th Armored Brigade Holistic Health and Fitness officer in charge, and Capt. Kristin Y. McDaniel, 5th Armored Brigade fitness trainer and signal officer, discuss their approach to assessing unit training needs to meet the demands of modern Observer, Coach/Trainer mission success. H2F empowers and equips Soldiers to take charge of their health, fitness, and well-being to optimize their individual performance while also preventing injury or disease.
H2F takes a holistic approach to fitness by addressing five readiness domains (physical, mental, nutrition, sleep, and spiritual), understanding that each domain impacts the others, so we need to educate our Soldiers and provide them the resources needed to maximize their performance on and off the battlefield.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 18:06
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|961171
|VIRIN:
|250505-A-PI656-7201
|Filename:
|DOD_110972330
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
