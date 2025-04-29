Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined forces conduct jungle patrol training during TRADEWINDS 25

    TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

    05.01.2025

    Video by Sgt. John Russell 

    U.S. Army South

    Military service members from the U.S., France, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and Suriname conduct jungle patrol training at TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25) May 1, 2025. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. John Russell)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 17:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961164
    VIRIN: 250501-A-DR075-1001
    Filename: DOD_110972190
    Length: 00:07:47
    Location: TT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined forces conduct jungle patrol training during TRADEWINDS 25, by SGT John Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Patrol
    Marines
    Trinidad and Tobago
    TW25
    TRADEWINDS 25
    25th Marine Division

