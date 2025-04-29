Combined forces conduct jungle patrol training during TRADEWINDS 25

Military service members from the U.S., France, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and Suriname conduct jungle patrol training at TRADEWINDS 25 (TW25) May 1, 2025. TW25 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved annual exercise that bolsters regional stability and demonstrates U.S. Joint Force coordination and interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. John Russell)
|05.01.2025
|05.05.2025 17:25
