    BMET: 92nd MDG's Silent Guardians

    FAIRCHILD AFB, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Randall Schopper Jr., 92nd Healthcare Operations Squadron medical maintenance noncommisioned officer in charge, inspects equipment and installs audiometers at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. Biomedical equipment technicians install, repair, modify and inspect medical equipment to ensure compliance with technical standards and specifications, and the operational integrity of healthcare facilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Matthew Arachikavitz)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 16:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961152
    VIRIN: 250429-F-FV598-1001
    Filename: DOD_110971967
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: FAIRCHILD AFB, WASHINGTON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BMET: 92nd MDG's Silent Guardians, by A1C Matthew Arachikavitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

