Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Gainey Cup 1st Place Team

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Video by Toygar Ayla 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    B-Roll of the 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team at the Gainey Cup Best Scout Squad Competition. B-Roll includes the medical lane event, the awards ceremony, and interviews with the 173rd ABCT competitors who finished 1st place among 18 teams at Fort Benning, Ga., on May 1, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 16:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961147
    VIRIN: 250501-A-UX237-8975
    Filename: DOD_110971898
    Length: 00:15:44
    Location: GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Gainey Cup 1st Place Team, by Toygar Ayla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download