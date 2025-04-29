B-Roll of the 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team at the Gainey Cup Best Scout Squad Competition. B-Roll includes the medical lane event, the awards ceremony, and interviews with the 173rd ABCT competitors who finished 1st place among 18 teams at Fort Benning, Ga., on May 1, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 16:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961147
|VIRIN:
|250501-A-UX237-8975
|Filename:
|DOD_110971898
|Length:
|00:15:44
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Gainey Cup 1st Place Team, by Toygar Ayla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.