2025 Gainey Cup 1st Place Team

B-Roll of the 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team at the Gainey Cup Best Scout Squad Competition. B-Roll includes the medical lane event, the awards ceremony, and interviews with the 173rd ABCT competitors who finished 1st place among 18 teams at Fort Benning, Ga., on May 1, 2025.