    7th MPAD Animated Graphic

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2025

    Video by Sgt. Myenn LaMotta 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A graphic animation created in Adobe After Effects for the use of intros and outros for the 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment created on May 5th, 2025 on Fort Cavazos, Texas. (U.S. Army graphic created by Sgt. Myenn LaMotta)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 15:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961124
    VIRIN: 250505-A-JW284-1001
    Filename: DOD_110971791
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th MPAD Animated Graphic, by SGT Myenn LaMotta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    7MPAD
    IIICORPS
    graphic animation
    PhantomCorps
    Truth Seekers

