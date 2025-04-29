U.S. Marines with Security Battalion take part in a base wide cleanup on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, May 2, 2025. The Marines with Security Battalion participated in the base-wide “Spring Clean-up” in order to maintain a safe, healthy, and effective environment for all Marines, Sailors, and government employees who work and live on base. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Catherine Schei)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 14:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961117
|VIRIN:
|250502-M-VM953-4663
|Filename:
|DOD_110971589
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Base Wide Cleanup; Roadside Cleanup B-Roll, by LCpl Catherine Schei, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
