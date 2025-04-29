Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRCSW Employees are the Backbone of Readiness

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2025

    Video by Michael A Furlano 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    ...even though you’re looking at Excel sheets and product lines, the F-18’s are right there…and that makes it very tangible that this is necessary so we can get the birds back in the air and keep the mission going.

    - Summer Vercruyssen- FRCSW Financial Management Analyst

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 14:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961113
    VIRIN: 250401-N-JO235-6378
    Filename: DOD_110971572
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    FRCSW Employees are the Backbone of Readiness

