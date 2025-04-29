U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Randall Schopper Jr., 92nd Healthcare Operations Squadron medical maintenance noncommisioned officer in charge, inspects equipment and installs audiometers at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. Biomedical equipment technicians install, repair, modify and inspect medical equipment to ensure compliance with technical standards and specifications, and the operational integrity of healthcare facilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Matthew Arachikavitz)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 13:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961107
|VIRIN:
|250502-F-FV598-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110971535
|Length:
|00:04:10
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AFB, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, BMET: 92nd MDG's Silent Guardians, by A1C Matthew Arachikavitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
