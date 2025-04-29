11th Air Task Force Medical Exercise Day 2

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 11th Air Task Force, triaged mock patients during a medical exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, May 1, 2024. This exercise prepared medical professionals with the skills they need during real world medical emergencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
