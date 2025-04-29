Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th Air Task Force Medical Exercise Day 2

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 11th Air Task Force, triaged mock patients during a medical exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, May 1, 2024. This exercise prepared medical professionals with the skills they need during real world medical emergencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 13:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961105
    VIRIN: 250501-F-NC038-5988
    Filename: DOD_110971533
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Air Task Force Medical Exercise Day 2, by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

