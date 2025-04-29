The American Kennel Club donates Rocky the Bulldog to 3rd Infantry Division

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The American Kennel Club donates Rocky the Bulldog to the 3rd Infantry Division during AKC Salute to the Troops at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 1, 2025. The AKC collaborated with 3rd ID to present AKC Salutes the Troops at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield from May 1–4, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)