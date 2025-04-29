Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The American Kennel Club donates Rocky the Bulldog to 3rd Infantry Division

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Video by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Brig. Gen. Stephen E. Capehart, deputy commanding officer for support for 3rd Infantry Division, and Gina M. DiNardo, president of the American Kennel Club, speak during the AKC Agility Premier Cup on Cottrell Field at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 2, 2025. The AKC collaborated with 3rd ID to present AKC Salutes the Troops at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield from May 1–4, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 15:11
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    This work, The American Kennel Club donates Rocky the Bulldog to 3rd Infantry Division, by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    American Kennel Club
    rocky

