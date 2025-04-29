Brig. Gen. Stephen E. Capehart, deputy commanding officer for support for 3rd Infantry Division, and Gina M. DiNardo, president of the American Kennel Club, speak during the AKC Agility Premier Cup on Cottrell Field at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 2, 2025. The AKC collaborated with 3rd ID to present AKC Salutes the Troops at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield from May 1–4, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 15:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|961099
|VIRIN:
|250502-A-AB240-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110971430
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The American Kennel Club donates Rocky the Bulldog to 3rd Infantry Division, by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.