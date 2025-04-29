Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Education Services: Spouse Resources

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2025

    Video by Alexandra Cummings 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    From academic advising to financial aid assistance, the Fort Drum Education Center offers resources designed to support spouses in achieving their academic goals. In this video, we sit down with Billie Elliott, an education services specialist to learn how these services empower military families. (Video by Alexandra Cummings, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs Office)

    Music from #Uppbeat (free for Creators!): https://uppbeat.io/t/swoop/blue-sea. License code: VPKSM2V7B7HUS2WS

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 13:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 961097
    VIRIN: 250505-A-TE514-7234
    Filename: DOD_110971416
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Education Services: Spouse Resources, by Alexandra Cummings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Education Center
    Spouse
    Fort Drum
    Education
    Fort Drum 10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum Education Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download