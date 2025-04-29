From academic advising to financial aid assistance, the Fort Drum Education Center offers resources designed to support spouses in achieving their academic goals. In this video, we sit down with Billie Elliott, an education services specialist to learn how these services empower military families. (Video by Alexandra Cummings, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs Office)
Music from #Uppbeat (free for Creators!): https://uppbeat.io/t/swoop/blue-sea. License code: VPKSM2V7B7HUS2WS
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 13:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|961097
|VIRIN:
|250505-A-TE514-7234
|Filename:
|DOD_110971416
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Education Services: Spouse Resources, by Alexandra Cummings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
