Education Services: Spouse Resources

From academic advising to financial aid assistance, the Fort Drum Education Center offers resources designed to support spouses in achieving their academic goals. In this video, we sit down with Billie Elliott, an education services specialist to learn how these services empower military families. (Video by Alexandra Cummings, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs Office)



