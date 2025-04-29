Highest-ranking DOD official visits North Carolina’s Hurricane Helene recovery mission

Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Lee Forsgren visited western North Carolina April 24-25 to assess progress of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Hurricane Helene debris removal missions. Mr. Forsgren was accompanied by Maj. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, deputy commanding general for Civil and Emergency Operations. Mr. Forsgren's visit marks the highest-ranking DOD official to visit the Hurricane Helene aftermath, signifying the continued prioritization of Western North Carolina’s recovery mission.
Col. Brad Morgan, USACE Wilmington District commander who also oversees the North Carolina debris cleanup missions, hosted the tour of numerous debris collection sites, water clarification plants and Critical Public Facilities in several North Carolina counties. Along the way, the visiting Pentagon leaders met with a variety of public and elected officials, to learn first-hand what is still needed to complete the remaining USACE missions.
