Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Highest-ranking DOD official visits North Carolina’s Hurricane Helene recovery mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ASHEVILLE, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Video by Bobby Petty   

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Lee Forsgren visited western North Carolina April 24-25 to assess progress of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Hurricane Helene debris removal missions. Mr. Forsgren was accompanied by Maj. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, deputy commanding general for Civil and Emergency Operations. Mr. Forsgren's visit marks the highest-ranking DOD official to visit the Hurricane Helene aftermath, signifying the continued prioritization of Western North Carolina’s recovery mission.

    Col. Brad Morgan, USACE Wilmington District commander who also oversees the North Carolina debris cleanup missions, hosted the tour of numerous debris collection sites, water clarification plants and Critical Public Facilities in several North Carolina counties. Along the way, the visiting Pentagon leaders met with a variety of public and elected officials, to learn first-hand what is still needed to complete the remaining USACE missions.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 13:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961096
    VIRIN: 250424-A-QH057-1001
    Filename: DOD_110971398
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: ASHEVILLE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Highest-ranking DOD official visits North Carolina’s Hurricane Helene recovery mission, by Bobby Petty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    USACE
    Disaster relief
    Civil Works
    Wilmington District
    HELENE24
    HurricaneHelene24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download