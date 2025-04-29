Prairie Vigilance 25-1 is a routine training operation designed to demonstrate the safety, security and reliability of the nation’s bomber-based strategic deterrence. The exercise supports readiness across the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command by sharpening operational proficiency and validating long-range, global strike capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 13:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|961095
|VIRIN:
|250505-F-UV792-4695
|Filename:
|DOD_110971397
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|MINOT AFB, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Prairie Vigilance 25-1, by A1C Trust Tate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.