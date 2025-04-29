Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Prairie Vigilance 25-1

    MINOT AFB, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Trust Tate 

    Minot Air Force Base

    Prairie Vigilance 25-1 is a routine training operation designed to demonstrate the safety, security and reliability of the nation’s bomber-based strategic deterrence. The exercise supports readiness across the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command by sharpening operational proficiency and validating long-range, global strike capabilities.

