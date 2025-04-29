Deep Creek Bridge Replacement Project UPDATE B-Roll

Originally built in the early 1930s, the Deep Creek Bridge has served the Chesapeake community for nearly 90 years. Now, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is replacing this aging infrastructure with a modern and safer bridge designed to support current and future traffic needs.
This video highlights the progress made since winter 2024, including recent structural work, major project milestones achieved, and preparations for future phases of the project.
