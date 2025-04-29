Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Deep Creek Bridge Replacement Project UPDATE B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Video by James Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    Originally built in the early 1930s, the Deep Creek Bridge has served the Chesapeake community for nearly 90 years. Now, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is replacing this aging infrastructure with a modern and safer bridge designed to support current and future traffic needs.

    This video highlights the progress made since winter 2024, including recent structural work, major project milestones achieved, and preparations for future phases of the project.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 13:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961094
    VIRIN: 250429-A-HU469-4661
    Filename: DOD_110971392
    Length: 00:16:04
    Location: CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deep Creek Bridge Replacement Project UPDATE B-Roll, by James Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Virginia
    Chesapeake
    Deep Creek Bridge
    Deep Creek Bridge Replacement Project
    Structrual Engineering

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download