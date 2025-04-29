Deep Creek Bridge Replacement Project UPDATE B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/961094" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Originally built in the early 1930s, the Deep Creek Bridge has served the Chesapeake community for nearly 90 years. Now, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is replacing this aging infrastructure with a modern and safer bridge designed to support current and future traffic needs.



This video highlights the progress made since winter 2024, including recent structural work, major project milestones achieved, and preparations for future phases of the project.