3rd Infantry Division Soldiers operate UAS during Combined Resolve 25-02

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Infantry Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division operate a Mavic 3 Pro unmanned aerial system (UAS) and Skydio X10D unmanned ariel system (UAS) during Combined Resolve 25-02 on the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, May 5, 2025. Combined Resolve is part of the Army’s “Transforming in Contact” initiative, which assesses the effectiveness of electronic warfare and counter-unmanned aerial systems, as well as how force structure changes and current tactics align with emerging technologies. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)



Shot List:

(00;00;05;00)- Title Card

(00;00;05;00-00;00;45;04)- U.S. Soldiers operate Unmanned Ariel System (UAS)

(00;00;45;05-00;01;16;17)- U.S. Soldiers operate a Skydio X10D unmanned aerial system