Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Infantry Division Soldiers operate UAS during Combined Resolve 25-02

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.05.2025

    Video by Spc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Infantry Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division operate a Mavic 3 Pro unmanned aerial system (UAS) and Skydio X10D unmanned ariel system (UAS) during Combined Resolve 25-02 on the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, May 5, 2025. Combined Resolve is part of the Army’s “Transforming in Contact” initiative, which assesses the effectiveness of electronic warfare and counter-unmanned aerial systems, as well as how force structure changes and current tactics align with emerging technologies. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)

    Shot List:
    (00;00;05;00)- Title Card
    (00;00;05;00-00;00;45;04)- U.S. Soldiers operate Unmanned Ariel System (UAS)
    (00;00;45;05-00;01;16;17)- U.S. Soldiers operate a Skydio X10D unmanned aerial system

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 13:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961093
    VIRIN: 250505-A-GV482-1009
    Filename: DOD_110971356
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers operate UAS during Combined Resolve 25-02, by SPC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether, EUCOM, CombinedResolve, VCorps, 3ID, TiC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download