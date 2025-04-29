3ID UAS Operations – Combined Resolve 25-02

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, operate unmanned aerial systems (UAS) during Combined Resolve 25-02 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, May 5, 2025. UAS operations support battlefield awareness and enable rapid decision-making in complex environments, reinforcing the Army’s shift toward adaptable, tech-driven formations. Combined Resolve is part of the Army’s “Transforming in Contact” initiative, which assesses the effectiveness of electronic warfare and counter-unmanned aerial systems, as well as how force structure changes and current tactics align with emerging technologies. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)



Shot list:

00:00:06:00- various Slow-motion shots of drones

00:01:17:04- U.S. Soldiers operating various drones (Mavic3, Parrot ANAFI drone and Skydio X10D)