U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, operate unmanned aerial systems (UAS) during Combined Resolve 25-02 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, May 5, 2025. UAS operations support battlefield awareness and enable rapid decision-making in complex environments, reinforcing the Army’s shift toward adaptable, tech-driven formations. Combined Resolve is part of the Army’s “Transforming in Contact” initiative, which assesses the effectiveness of electronic warfare and counter-unmanned aerial systems, as well as how force structure changes and current tactics align with emerging technologies. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)
Shot list:
00:00:06:00- various Slow-motion shots of drones
00:01:17:04- U.S. Soldiers operating various drones (Mavic3, Parrot ANAFI drone and Skydio X10D)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 12:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961089
|VIRIN:
|250505-A-UV911-1830
|PIN:
|142355
|Filename:
|DOD_110971293
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 3ID UAS Operations – Combined Resolve 25-02, by PFC Carlos Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.