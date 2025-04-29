Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3ID UAS Operations – Combined Resolve 25-02

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.05.2025

    Video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, operate unmanned aerial systems (UAS) during Combined Resolve 25-02 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, May 5, 2025. UAS operations support battlefield awareness and enable rapid decision-making in complex environments, reinforcing the Army’s shift toward adaptable, tech-driven formations. Combined Resolve is part of the Army’s “Transforming in Contact” initiative, which assesses the effectiveness of electronic warfare and counter-unmanned aerial systems, as well as how force structure changes and current tactics align with emerging technologies. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)

    Shot list:
    00:00:06:00- various Slow-motion shots of drones
    00:01:17:04- U.S. Soldiers operating various drones (Mavic3, Parrot ANAFI drone and Skydio X10D)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 12:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961089
    VIRIN: 250505-A-UV911-1830
    PIN: 142355
    Filename: DOD_110971293
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

