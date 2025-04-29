Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMMC visits MCRDPI

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Jordan Gilbert 

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the sergeant major of the Marine Corps, visits Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 23-25, 2025. During his visit, Ruiz participated in a motivational run, viewed the family day and graduation ceremonies, spoke during the Senior Enlisted Symposium, and attended the Relief and Appointment Ceremony for the Depot Sergeant Major. (U.S. Marine Corps video by GySgt Jordan E. Gilbert)

    TAGS

    Parris Island
    SMMC
    SgtMaj Ruiz
    Team20
    SMMC Ruiz

