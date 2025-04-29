SMMC visits MCRDPI

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the sergeant major of the Marine Corps, visits Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., April 23-25, 2025. During his visit, Ruiz participated in a motivational run, viewed the family day and graduation ceremonies, spoke during the Senior Enlisted Symposium, and attended the Relief and Appointment Ceremony for the Depot Sergeant Major. (U.S. Marine Corps video by GySgt Jordan E. Gilbert)