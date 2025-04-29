Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Getting Coffee-Chief Thomas

    MAFB, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brendan Miller, Senior Airman Alyssa Bankston and Airman 1st Class Vincent Padilla

    Minot Air Force Base

    Start your morning right with a cup of coffee with 91st Missile Wing Command Chief Master Sergeant, CMSgt Becky Thomas and learned her leadership philosophy and learned why she joined the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Minot AFB public Affairs)

    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:06:54
    interview
    chief
    coffee

