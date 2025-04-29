Start your morning right with a cup of coffee with 91st Missile Wing Command Chief Master Sergeant, CMSgt Becky Thomas and learned her leadership philosophy and learned why she joined the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Minot AFB public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 12:31
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|961087
|VIRIN:
|250311-F-JU986-1795
|Filename:
|DOD_110971173
|Length:
|00:06:54
|Location:
|MAFB, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Chief Getting Coffee-Chief Thomas, by SSgt Brendan Miller, SrA Alyssa Bankston and A1C Vincent Padilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
